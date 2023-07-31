Pre-Season Review: Jadon Sancho ready to step up as false nine this season

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho may have just reinvented himself as a false nine and rejuvenated his career at Old Trafford if his noteworthy performances throughout the Red Devils’ pre-season are anything to go by.

While Sancho struggled throughout last season in his role at left wing, manager Erik ten Hag decided to try something different with the 23 year old during Man United’s pre-season tour of the U.S. in an effort to get the most out of the player.

Recognizing Sancho’s technical skills, Ten Hag shifted him to the role of centre forward in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Sancho’s first outing as United’s frontman came against Leeds United, who the Red Devils eased past in a 2-0 victory.

While he may not have got on the scoresheet, Sancho proved strong on the ball, completing three out of four dribbles and winning five out of seven ground duels during his 45 minutes on the pitch. (Sofascore)

United’s 1-0 win over Lyon proved less eventful for Sancho, with the former Borussia Dortmund man getting just 18 touches during his 45 minutes of play.

Still, he proved once again to be a tough nut to crack for defenders, completing both of his dribbles and winning both of his ground duels.

Undoubtedly, Sancho’s best performance during United’s pre-season campaign so far came in United’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in New Jersey.

While his passing left a lot to be desired, Sancho exhibited awareness, fast reactions, and high energy – all of the qualities that convinced United to sign him in the first place.

Following a failed clearance by Arsenal behind the halfway line, Sancho picked up the loose ball, surged into the box, and beat the Arsenal goalkeeper and a defender to score from a tight right angle.

Aside from his goal, Sancho showed quality in possession yet again, completing all three of his dribbles and winning seven of nine ground duels.

In his new central position, Sancho could be more vital to United than ever before, not only because of his consistent performances but also because of the gap in the team that he is able to fill.

Although the Red Devils are awaiting the imminent arrival of natural striker Rasmus Hojlund, the Dane may not be able to feature in every United game given the team’s packed schedule and his relative inexperience.

While Marcus Rashford has often been used as a striker, he has proven crucial in his role as a left winger, especially given his effectiveness in United’s build-up play.

Should Sancho remain consistent in his new position, he may just force his way back into the United lineup – it would just happen to be in a way that United fans wouldn’t previously have expected.