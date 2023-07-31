Randal Kolo Muani: Paris Saint-Germain set to step up efforts to sign the Man United target



Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their pursuit of reported Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani was a player high on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist as a possible arrival to reinforce the striker position.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Frenchman was a genuine alternative for United in the event they failed in their efforts to sign Rasmus Hojlund.

The Eintracht Frankfurt was understood to be extremely open to joining Ten Hag’s ranks and leading the line for the Dutchman.

An agreement was recently struck with Atalanta for the transfer of Hojlund, who is expected to seal his move to the Theatre of Dreams this week.

United’s successful swoop for Hojlund is all but likely to see the English giants end their pursuit of Kolo Muani unless something drastic happens.

According to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, PSG have now turned their attention to the 24-year-old.

The Ligue 1 champions were also in the race for Hojlund and even tabled a bid for him. However, the goalscorer’s obsession with United eventually ensured a deal got over the line in the Red Devils’ favour.

As per Hawkins, PSG are “accelerating their attempts to strengthen the attacking department.”

Luis Enrique’s side have earmarked Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele as Kylian Mbappe’s replacement. Mbappe is currently locked in a bitter spat with the Parc des Princes outfit regarding his immediate future and contract extension.

PSG’s dream is to have Kolo Muani and Dembele in the same team.

Hawkins adds that the United target has huge admirers within the PSG hierachy. Frankfurt want upwards of €70m to part with their player.

In addition to Kolo Muani, the Parisians are also hot on the trail of yet another talisman who was on Ten Hag’s radar – Goncalo Ramos.

Benfica are demanding a fee of €80m for Ramos.

