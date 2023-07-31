Rasmus Hojlund recorded faster top speed than any Manchester United player last season

Manchester United look to have ended their search for a striker this summer after agreeing a fee for Atalanta’s wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

An official announcement is imminent with the two clubs settling on a £72 million fee for the 20-year-old.

Hojlund’s pace and physical stature will help Erik Ten Hag in his mission to make United the “best transition team in the world”.

United’s pace on the counter attack next season will go up a notch with the arrival of Hojlund, who is lighting quick in the attacking phase.

In fact, Hojlund recorded a faster top speed than any player in the current United squad last season, as reported by UtdDistrict on Twitter.

How Rasmus Højlund's top speed compares to the fastest #mufc players last season: – 𝐇ø𝐣𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐝: 𝟑𝟓.𝟗𝟕 𝐤𝐦/𝐡

– Rashford: 35.95 km/h

– Dalot: 35.76 km/h

– Antony: 35.29 km/h

– Shaw: 34.85 km/h

– Malacia: 34.76 km/h

The Dane’s top speed of 35.97 km/h just pipped Marcus Rashford, who recorded a 35.95 km/h dash last season.

The deceptively quick Diogo Dalot sits behind Hojlund and Rashford with the Portuguese defender recording a top speed of 35.76 km/h

Brazilian winger Antony is next on the list at 35.29 km/h with full-back’s Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia making up United’s top five quickest sprints at 34.85 km/h and 34.76 km/h, respectively.

Hojlund’s arrival follows Mason Mount and Andre Onana through the doors at Old Trafford this summer with Ten Hag firmly putting his stamp on the squad.

Further signings in this market will depend on United offloading players with Ten Hag open to adding more numbers and quality to the first team.

The Dutch boss will be hoping for a formal announcement regarding Hojlund as soon as possible with United’s last two pre-season games upcoming this weekend before the Premier League curtain raiser against Wolves on August 14.