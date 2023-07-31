“We’re desperate”: Luke Shaw reveals the one position the players “would love” to see strengthened



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has admitted that both he and his teammates are desperate for the club to sign a natural goalscorer ahead of the new season.

Finishing chances has been a huge problem for United and heading into the transfer window, Erik ten Hag sought to solve this problem by signing a reliable striker.

After failing to land either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen, the United boss turned his attention to Rasmus Hojlund. An agreement was recently struck with Atalanta for the Dane’s Old Trafford switch.

When asked about Hojlund and his thoughts on the 20-year-old, Shaw said, “I don’t really want to comment too much on that. I think obviously he’s not our player yet, so I won’t say too much.”

“Of course, we’ve got [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford at the moment and [Jadon] Sancho, who can play there.”

Shaw added, “But an out-and-out striker is what we need and we’re desperate for one and I’m very sure that the club know that, the manager knows that and us players would love one to come, too.”

The 28-year-old conceded that Manchester City winning the treble “hurt a lot” especially considering that United had the opportunity to stop them at Wembley during the FA Cup final.

Shaw stated that it was especially painful for him as he had to interact with the likes of Phil Foden, John Stones and Jack Grealish in the England camp.

He mentioned that the Red Devils can simply not afford to make things easy for Pep Guardiola’s men as has been the case in the past.

The left-back was questioned about the difference Ten Hag has made at the club since his arrival last summer.

As per Shaw, the Dutchman has overseen a remarkable change in culture and attitde at Old Trafford. He explained that Ten Hag requires each player to be at their best both on and off the pitch.

He was put to task about David de Gea’s exit and the difference between playing the Spaniard and having Andre Onana between the sticks.

The Englishman replied, “David was amazing for us. We’re sad to see him go but Andre will bring different qualities. I’ve been really impressed for far. He suits exactly the way the manager wants us to play.”

“You’ll see a different side now, with us building up from the back. He brings a bit more composure to that.”

