West Ham consider lodging second bid for Harry Maguire after initial offer was rejected



West Ham are contemplating tabling a second bid to Manchester United for Harry Maguire.

Late last week, The Peoples Person covered a report from the reliable David Ornstein which broke news that West Ham submitted an official proposal for Maguire worth £20m.

United immediately rebuffed the offer.

The Red Devils are said to value their former skipper at significantly more than the £20m put on the table by the Hammers.

Ornstein relayed that it remained unclear whether the London outfit would come back again for Maguire.

West Ham harbour doubts about the defender’s willingess to leave Old Trafford. Combine this with his high wages and a switch to David Moyes’s side seems hard to get over the line.

This is backed by Football Insider, who detail that the Irons are not blind to the fact that landing Maguire could prove to be a difficult venture.

Nevertheless, they are ready to try again and United could be presented with another bid for their £80million star.

Peter O’Rourke explains that Moyes is “desperate” for backline reinforcements and is a fan of Maguire.

The ex-United boss values the 30-year-old’s extensive experience and believes he would be a solid addition to his ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

Ten Hag granted a recent interview and spoke at length about Maguire’s future and place in his plans.

The Dutchman opined that the club number five has the difficult task of dislodging Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as regular starters.

Ten Hag finally said that it’s up to Maguire, through his work rate and application, to decide whether he wants to stay at United.

