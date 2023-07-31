West Ham United submit offer for Sofyan Amrabat



West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, they have put an offer on the table worth €30 million, but the player is still waiting on Man United.

The Red Devils have not yet made an official bid. Personal terms are not an issue, as the player is eager to come to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is a fan of the player, having worked with him at FC Utrecht.

Amrabat’s physical and technical profile suits the team perfectly.

United consider him a viable option to strengthen the midfield. His versatility would allow Ten Hag to experiment with different tactical ideas.

For the given price of €30 million, the transfer would represent great value. Man United are restricted in spending due to Financial Fair Play, hence cannot exceed a specific limit.

They are yet to announce the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta publicly.

Amrabat is said to have made up his mind on leaving Fiorentina. He is excited about a new challenge.

Meanwhile, the Serie A giants continue to search for reinforcements, including goalkeepers like Kamil Grabara from Copenhagen and Audero.

Additionally, Gino Infantino is expected to join the team, as the president of Rosario Central confirmed the deal for 4 million euros.