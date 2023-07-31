Zion Suzuki would be “excited” to join Manchester United



Manchester United may be ready to sign a “backup goalkeeper” this summer if Dean Henderson‘s move to Nottingham Forest is completed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer guru believes United may target Zion Suzuki for this role; a goalkeeper the management team at Old Trafford “appreciates” and whom they have already initiated contact with.

Reports earlier in the month suggested Suzuki may not personally have desired the move, but Romano instead reports United would have “more than a good chance” should they seek to escalate their interest this summer.

United and Urawa Red Diamonds, a top-flight Japanese side, have already spoken about the prospect of Suzuki relocating from Tokyo to Manchester, but these were informal discussions.

Urawa reportedly wish for Suzuki to remain in Japan until January 2024, even if a deal is agreed this summer. The goalkeeper may continue to play for the Japanese side on loan in their ideal scenario.

Romano believes, therefore, it is Urawa who are stopping a deal from becoming “advanced”, not the player.

The goalkeeper position has become something of a merry-go-round at Old Trafford this summer.

Club legend, David De Gea, departed the club after twelve years of service. The Spaniard, while undoubtedly world-class for large parts of his tenure as number one, had seen the demands of a goalkeeper in modern football surpass his skillset.

Andre Onana was signed in a blockbuster deal from Inter Milan to replace De Gea; a move which reunited the Cameroonian with his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag.

This acquisition, to fill the void of one goalkeeping departure at Old Trafford, enables a second in the form of Henderson. Romano reports Henderson’s potential move to Nottingham Forest will be decided “this week”, either positively or negatively, as Forest do not want to wait any longer for a number one.

United are willing to let Henderson leave the club with Ten Hag happy with the options of Onana and Tom Heaton. A third goalkeeper is the usual modus operandi for a club the size of United however, and a new recruit may be targeted if Henderson’s transfer is confirmed.

Zion Suzuki would fill this role if an agreement can be reached with his club at a price point which makes sense for United, with Romano believing the goalkeeper to be “excited” by the prospect.

