Esmee Brugts shows why Manchester United need to sign her this summer

A key target for Manchester United Women has today shown why she is a much desired rising star of the game.

Esmee Brugts lined up for the Netherlands earlier today as they sealed a dominant victory over Vietnam and claimed the top spot in the group.

The 20 year old scored a brace in the 7-0 thrashing, scoring either side of the break.

Although they were playing one of the weakest sides in the tournament, it was still a display to be proud of.

Brugts’ goals were sublime, near identical curling efforts that were out of reach of even the best of goalkeepers.

She has been strongly linked with United, who are in search of a striker after the departure of Alessia Russo.

The Netherlands started the game in second behind the US but they leapfrogged the current Champions as they could only draw with tournament debutants Portugal in a lacklustre performance which the European side were unlucky not to win.

Brugts played for 80 minutes and though she had been kept fairly quiet in this competition so far, she really announced herself on the world stage today, helping her side to secure progression out of the group.

Jill Roord also netted twice with Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs and Danielle van de Donk the other Dutch scorers.

Ex-United star Jackie Groenen was also in the starting 11 as she has been for the first two group games.

She gave a solid performance in midfield but was substituted off in the 62nd minute with the game out of sight for Vietnam.

The Netherlands will face the runners-up from Group G in the first last 16 on Sunday.