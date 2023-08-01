Everton join the race for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire



Manchester United are close to finalising their third deal of the summer transfer window but outgoings are expected to take precedence now.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants the club to back him with a few more incomings but United have already exhausted their transfer kitty and the only way the club can afford more players is through offloading a few first-team stars.

One player whose future has dominated headlines since last season is Harry Maguire. The Englishman had fallen down to fifth in the centre-back pecking order at Old Trafford, behind even left-back Luke Shaw.

Maguire’s stocks have fallen under ETH

From a guaranteed starter under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to starting only eight times in the Premier League last season, the England international’s stock has fallen rapidly under the Dutchman.

To add insult to injury, Ten Hag stripped him of the club captaincy, choosing to hand it to Bruno Fernandes instead.

While the 30-year-old has been a model professional through this difficult period, he is aware that reduced game time at club level can affect his national team spot going forward as warned by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

While Maguire has vowed to fight for his place with Ten Hag publicly stating that he is open to keeping him, the chances of his departure are quite high.

West Ham recently saw a £20million bid get rejected for the England international with the defender claiming that if he were to move, it would be for a bigger club than the Hammers.

While David Moyes is a big fan, there are doubts whether they can afford the player’s wages but another bid could be in the pipeline.

Now as per TEAMtalk, Everton have also joined the race with Sean Dyche desperate for defensive improvements in a bid to avoid a relegation dogfight in the upcoming campaign.

“Everton are planning to join the chase for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, TEAMtalk understands. Manager Sean Dyche is hoping to raise funds for a move.

Everton enter the race

“And we understand the Toffees boss is ready to offload some players to make room in the squad and raise funds for a potential move for Maguire with Michael Keane and Mason Holgate among those he is ready to move on.

“Dyche is a big admirer of Maguire and sees him as someone who can add quality and experience to his squad as he looks to ensure Everton are not in another relegation fight next season.”

Whether the Toffees can stump up the requisite amount for a transfer remains to be seen with the player’s wages also a considerable obstacle.

Ideally, United should move Maguire on and allow Ten Hag to bring in another quality centre-back considering Raphael Varane’s poor injury record.

