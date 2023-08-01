Fred says “yes” to Galatasaray transfer



Fred has reportedly agreed to a prospective move to Galatasaray with Manchester United set to continue their summer clear out.

As explained here, the Brazilian midfielder is a certainty to leave Old Trafford this window, but there had been doubts over his potential destination.

Galatasaray were the club most strongly linked to Fred, but there were reports of interest from Fulham and Lazio as well.

Fabrizio Romano also contends a move to Saudia Arabia is a “possibility” which fans “should keep an eye on.”

Romano believes discussions between United and Galatasaray officials have grown “complicated”, which may allow these other clubs to enter the race for the Brazilian.

Nevzat Dindar, a Turkish reporter who covers Galatasaray, asserts a deal is growing closer however, with Fred confirming his preference for the move.

The midfielder has “said yes” to the Turkish side, which will enable Galatasaray to escalate their interest into an actual bid.

United are thought to be “waiting” for this official offer before they proceed any further.

A fee of €20 million for Fred had reportedly been mooted as United’s initial expectation, but that has now fallen as low as €10 million with the club keen to “get him off the wage bill.”

Romano believes United’s interest in Sofyan Amrabat is dependent on Fred’s departure, with the club operating on a one-in one-out policy in midfield.

Amrabat will reportedly cost somewhere in the region of €30 million and this discrepancy in what Galatasaray may be willing to pay for Fred, and what his replacement would cost, could be the complication Romano had referenced.

What appears certain, however, is United’s desire for Fred to depart Old Trafford is now matched by the player himself.

