Injury concerns the primary reason for Dean Henderson’s stalled transfer to Nottingham Forest



Concerns over Dean Henderson‘s fitness are reportedly holding up his move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest.

The Manchester United goalkeeper tops Steve Cooper’s transfer wishlist to come in between the sticks.

Henderson spent all of last season out on loan at the City Ground, where he was impressive before getting injured towards the latter stages of the campaign.

The thigh injury that was sustained forced the 26-year-old to undergo surgery. He has been recovering ever since ahead of a return to action.

In 20 Premier League appearances, he managed six clean sheets.

Forest have been negotiating with United over a permanent transfer for Henderson, who is also keen to leave Old Trafford in search of greener pastures.

During the Red Devils’ United States pre-season tour, the Englishman did not play even a single minute of football – a strong hint that he is not especially high in Erik ten Hag’s plans after Andre Onana’s services were secured.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that disagreement over an “apprearance clause” was the main reason why a deal had not been done already.

Forest want Henderson on an initial loan with an obligation to buy set at the 30-game mark. United are thought to want this number set between two to five games for the clause to be triggered.

Football Insider have now however offered an alternative reason for the delay.

The publication details, “Dean Henderson’s Nottingham Forest move is still in jeopardy with injury the reason for the latest hold-up, sources have told Football Insider.”

“Discussions with Man United are ongoing over an initial £15million fee, which could rise to around £20million after add-ons are realised.”

“United are also pushing to include a sell-on clause in any potential permanent switch.”

