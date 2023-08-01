Jonny Evans close to “one year deal” with Manchester United



Jonny Evans is close to agreeing a one-year deal with Manchester United.

The Northern Ireland international had rejoined his boyhood club this summer on a short-term deal to take part in the club’s pre-season tour, having been released by Leicester at the end of last season.

Initially, the move had been one of mutual convenience; Evans found a familiar home to regain fitness and form while considering his options, and United welcomed an experienced professional to buttress numbers on their tour.

But as reported by The Peoples Person, both parties’ have found the experience in America positive with the coaching staff impressed by Evans’ attitude and approach to training.

It was reported that Evans has made such an impression on Manchester United’s coaching team that he could stay on beyond the summer. Insiders were reported as saying that Evans is in such good shape that “he could be part of the squad for the new campaign”.

The Belfast Telegraph have now confirmed this move is close to coming to fruition as Evans is set to be offered “a one-year deal.”

The newspaper reports Erik ten Hag has been “impressed by Evans’ leadership” and his “ability to play out from the back.” The Dutch manager is also mindful of a lack of “defensive cover”, with only four senior centre backs currently in the United squad.

The future of one – Harry Maguire – remains a source of uncertainty, with Everton and West Ham interested in securing the England international’s services.

Conversely, United have recently been linked with centre half, Jarrad Branthwaite – the 21-year-old rising star at Everton who spent last season on loan at PSV. Manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, believes the young defender to be a “great talent” with United scouts reportedly impressed.

Branthwaite stands an imposing 6’5 and is comfortable on either side of the defence, though he primarily operates on the left, possessing a potent combination of physicality and technical ability. He feels a natural replacement for Maguire and a more suitable candidate for the fourth centre-back role than the 30-year-old former captain.

Maguire’s departure would leave an absence of experience and leadership in the United dressing room however; Ten Hag has always commended the centre back on his attitude, even in the tough moments Maguire has been forced to endure in recent months.

Jonny Evans may be a solution to this; a player who understands the club intimately and possesses a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He would also be content as far back in the defensive queue as fifth choice, offering as much in the dressing room and training ground as on the pitch.

What had appeared a marriage of convenience may become a beneficial relationship for both player and club.

Minutes ago, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that United have not yet made a decision on Evans, contradicting the Belfast News report.