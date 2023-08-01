Lisandro Martinez offers his opinion on Andre Onana’s beratement of Harry Maguire



Lisandro Martinez has played down suggestions that Andre Onana was wrong to berate Harry Maguire during Manchester United’s 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

A moment of the game which was captured by cameras and went viral, saw Onana scream at Maguire after the defender made a mistake that almost proved calamitous.

Maguire’s hospital pass to an under-pressure Christian Eriksen effectively ceded possession back to Dortmund, who got into a shooting position through Sebastian Haller.

A stretching Onana made a stunning save before Karim Adeyemi sent the resulting rebound wide from close range.

Just before taking his goalkick, the shot-stopper rushed out of his line and scolded Maguire, who looked sheepish and unable to explain his error.

Media attention and news coverage since then has been blown somewhat out of proportion, with publications such as The Athletic and talkSPORT just to mention a few, strongly hinting that Onana was in the wrong to reprimand his teammate.

The reaction from the fanbase has been entirely different however, with the former Inter Milan star receiving praise for taking control and showing passion – attributes that have been lacking at United in past years.

Martinez, who came on in the second-half against the Bundesliga giants, spoke to The Manchester Evening News and explained that such qualities as displayed by Onana are needed to restore United back to the pinnacle of English and European football.

The Argentine said, “It’s better for it, it’s better for it. If you are focused, you can fight with your teammates as well, you need to make sure everyone is really sharp, but nothing happened. It’s part of football.”

“He (Onana) has a big personality, he can play football, he can deal with the pressure, he’s really positive, he’s a leader. That’s the style of Manchester United.”

Martinez also spoke at length about his no-nonsense playing style that has endeared him to the Old Trafford faithful in such a short span of time.

“When I play football, I give everything, I play like this – with passion. Because when I look at the badge, I represent this club. It’s amazing. All I can only give is my body and my heart and everything. I represent this club with my all and I hope all the players [do] as well.”

“I feel fully fit now, I feel happy because I love football. It was really tough when you are out and you can’t do anything, you know? But now I’m ready and looking forward.”

He explained that the team is feeling good and everyone is optimistic about the club’s prospects ahead of the new season.

According to the 25-year-old, the Red Devils must improve on many fronts, but the next step is to score more goals and improve the away record, which was horrible last term.

The World Cup winner took time to express his support for new United captain, Bruno Fernandes.

As per the defender, Fernandes is an able leader and more than deserves the prestige associated with sporting the United armband.

