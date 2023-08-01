Manchester United are keeping tabs on Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation around OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Fabrizio Romano mentioned United’s interest in an interview with The United Stand:

“I think Todibo remains one of the players they appreciate.”

“People remember that we mentioned the French Market when my United were looking for a new centre back and he was one of them.”

“They’ve always been regularly following uh Todibo, who did very well with Nice, he’s one of the players they are tracking, and they had some contacts.”

“It was the end of May-beginning of June.”

Todibo would be an excellent addition to Erik ten Hag’s side. He is an elite passer of the player, facilitating the build-up.

His aggressive approach to defending disrupts the opposition’s attack and helps his team to win back the ball quickly.

Romano goes on to say: “Let’s see if they will reactivate that, but again depends on Maguire. It is not a priority now.”

United are open to the sale of Harry Maguire, with West Ham United as one of the interested buyers.

The Hammers are reportedly preparing a second bid for Maguire.

Their first offer worth £20 million was rejected by United.

Maguire’s high salary is proving to be a hindrance, as no club is willing to pay that amount for a player of his ability.