Manchester United remain in the mix for Romeo Lavia despite Liverpool leading the race



After plugging a gaping hole up front, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s next desired target is expected to solve another major conundrum.

Fans will remember how the team struggled during the games Casemiro was suspended for with Scott McTominay struggling to fill the void left by the Brazilian.

United ideally need another defensive midfielder and most reports have stated that Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is the preferred choice of the manager considering the rapport they share since their FC Utrecht days.

Lavia deal not dead yet

However, as per The Daily Mail, United remain in the mix for Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia despite Liverpool being in the lead at the moment.

“Southampton expect a big week regarding Romeo Lavia. Liverpool, armed with cash from the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson will make an improved bid while Chelsea have maintained contact too.

“A foreign club and Manchester United are the surprise elements still in the mix,” Simon Jones wrote in his Transfer Confidential column.

It is easy to see why so many of the top clubs in England are chasing the former Manchester City academy graduate.

Despite the Saints going down, the Belgian was one of the shining stars, playing 34 games in all competitions and scoring once and registering one assist.

The 19-year-old always seemed to have an extra second on the ball, always managing to evade the opposition press before playing the right ball.

Despite showing maturity beyond his years, Ten Hag might prefer someone with more experience in such a key position according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

His asking price of £50million is quite the ask and something that could be beyond United this window. Amrabat is expected to cost £30million.

United consider him a top talent

“I’m aware there have been reports of Man United also showing an interest in Romeo Lavia in midfield, but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation between United and Lavia at the moment.

“They’ve been looking at him as a top talent, but at the moment there’s nothing else in terms of negotiations or bids. Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United remains a possibility.”

Lavia is one for the future and Liverpool might end up securing his signature but United should not fret considering the impact Kobbie Mainoo has had so far for the first team.

He is the perfect understudy for Casemiro and a more readymade option in the Moroccan makes sense currently.