Manchester United want Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard to replace Diogo Dalot

Manchester United have been busy in the summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag fine-tuning his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to complete his £72 million move from Atalanta this week and join Mason Mount and Andre Onana as new additions at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is keen on the idea of further signings this summer but any more incomings will rely on United offloading some members of the first-team squad.

One area where United could look to reinforce is at the back. The Peoples Person had already reported about their interest in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

As reported by Spanish Media, United are exploring signing the versatile defender who has emerged as a target for Barcelona in addition to Manchester City.

According to the report, Ten Hag’s plan is to replace to Diogo Dalot with the Frenchman as the manager does not consider the Portuguese to be good enough.

This could have potential ramifications for the Catalan giants who are struggling with their right-back position which is why they wanted to bring in the World Cup winner.

“Manchester United are determined to bet heavily on the player, to get rid of Diogo Dalot who does not meet the minimum requirements to be a starter for the Red Devils.

“Ten Hag’s side are being reinforced with top-level signings, and Pavard may be another of the big names to land at Old Trafford this summer,” Catalan outlet El Nacional reported.

Despite the reports, it would be a surprise to see Dalot being moved on after he recently signed a new five-year deal with the club.

However, the arrival of Pavard would certainly provide Ten Hag with another fantastic option at right-back and the French international is equally adept at centre-back.

The 27 year old is regarded as of the finest defenders in Europe and would command a place in Ten Hag’s starting XI should he join this summer.

No official communication has been made between the clubs but if United can raise some funds in the next few weeks, the interest in Pavard may become more concrete.

United kick off the new Premier League season in just under two weeks time with the visit of Wolves to Old Trafford on August 14.