Manchester United Women have shown an interest in Daniela Montoya

Colombia’s Daniela Montoya has been identified as a target for Manchester United Women following her performances at the World Cup.

Sport Witness have reported that emails exchanged between Montoya’s agent, Jorge Suarez and the club have suggested a keen interest in the midfielder.

Noticias RCN first reported the story on the 32 year old, disclosing the message sent to Suarez;

“Hello Jorge, thanks for your email. What a night for Colombia! While we try to lower the team average age, and I would have to review the GBE points, what is the situation with Daniela Montoya’s contract please?”

Montoya currently plays her club football in her home country of Colombia but has previously played in Europe for Spanish side Levante and in Bahrain for Al Riffa.

She started both of Colombia’s matches at the World Cup, including their surprise 2-1 victory over Germany on Sunday.

On Thursday, Colombia play Morocco in the final fixture of the group stages.

She made her debut for Colombia in 2010 and is currently playing in her third World Cup.

Any potential deal will more than likely have to wait until the conclusion of the tournament but it gives the fans another name to watch out for in this competition.

Also on United’s radar are Brazilian stars Geyse and Kerolin.

Netherlands star Esmee Brugts also proved today why she is a top priority for United, scoring a brace in their 7-0 win over Vietnam.

Meanwhile, four of United’s six current stars who went to the World Cup have qualified for the last-16 of the competition.