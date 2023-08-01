Principal Manchester United bidder believes takeover process has been “paused”



One of the primary bidders for Manchester United is of the firm belief that the takeover process has been halted by the Glazer family.

Since November last year when the Glazers announced their intention to seek strategic alternatives for United, including the possibility of a full club sale, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been in competition to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Both parties are keen to complete a majority buy-out that would effectively bring the Glazer rule to an end.

It was previously reported that Sheikh Jassim in particular was frustrated at the protracted nature of the saga, which is set to stretch well into the upcoming Premier League season.

Sir Jim is a bit more optimistic and is prepared for the battle to drag out even longer if need be.

According to i news, at least one of Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim is of the opinion that the takeover is no longer on.

“i has been told the takeover process has been effectively “paused” as far as at least one of the two main bidders are concerned,” the outlet claims.

The Glazers are understood to be disappointed with the value of offers tabled by Sir Jim and Sheikh Jassim. Their bids have not met the American family’s valuation of the Red Devils, hence the reluctance to sell up.

As per i news, both suitors remain in the game but the overwhelming sentiment within their camps is that a final decision by the Glazers on their preferred buyer is not imminent.

A source, said, “We’ve not been given any guidance at all on what comes next. There haven’t been requests to modify the offers or come up with a new round of bids as there was earlier in the process, there’s just been no communication whatsoever of late.”

Mark Douglas adds, “They [Glazers] believe that developments around the corner – new TV deals being negotiated, the growth of the game in the US, the new Champions League format – will add value to the club in the coming years.”

Evidence of this is seen by the recent record deal signed between United and their shirt sponsor Adidas, worth a whopping £900m.

