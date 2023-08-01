Rasmus Højlund arrives in Manchester to complete move



Rasmus Højlund has been spotted touching down in Manchester Airport as the forward seeks to “complete his proposed move” to Manchester United.

The starlet reportedly arrived in Ringway at 4:15pm and was swiftly whisked away by car, en route to Carrington to undergo a medical. This is thought to be a formality with Højlund arriving in excellent physical shape.

This process will provide the “finishing touches” to the blockbuster deal, worth an initial £64 million with a further £8 million in potential add-ons.

Højlund will sign a five year contract (with the club reserving the right to a sixth year) upon completion of the medical.

While his wages are yet to receive official confirmation, reports from Italy suggest the Dane will receive a base salary of around £80,000 a week; a pittance in comparison to the money Harry Kane was reportedly demanding.

Højlund is even alleged to have turned down a larger wage packet from Paris Saint-Germain, such was his desire to relocate to Old Trafford. The forward was a United fan growing up and considers the club his dream destination.

It constitutes a similarly important moment for his new manager, Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has been desperate for reinforcements in the striker department, responding unambiguously in a recent interview to a question about a prospective deal;

“If it was up to me, [it would happen] as soon as possible.”

Ten Hag reportedly considers Højlund the “perfect fit” for his system and believes his potent combination of pace, power and positional versatility ensures the Dane will adapt quickly to English football.

His new team mates share these sentiments.

Luke Shaw undescored the necessity of a new number nine in the aftermath of the disappointing pre-season loss to Borussia Dortmund:

“…an out-and-out striker is what we need and we’re desperate for one. I’m very sure that the club know that, the manager knows that and us players would love one to come, too.”

The sight of the imposing but youthful Højlund at Carrington will therefore prove a welcome sight to players and coaching staff alike.

Fans will be hoping to see a first glimpe of the forward during one of United’s remaining two pre-season games, ahead of the commencement of the Premier League season on August 14th.

