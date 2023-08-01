Rasmus Hojlund set to undergo Manchester United medical today



Rasmus Hojlund will undergo his Manchester United medical today.

According to David Ornstein, the Danish striker will fly into Manchester to undergo his medical ahead of a blockbuster move to Old Trafford.

United agreed with Atalanta in a deal worth €75 million plus another €10 million in add-ons.

Hojlund is set to become Manchester United’s third signing of the summer transfer window. The previous signings include Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

Erik ten Hag will be delighted at landing his prime striker target.

United lack cutting edge in attack, with Marcus Rashford the only potential threat.

Hojlund will add goals to Ten Hag’s side, which was severely missing.

He has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Hojlund’s skills could align with Ten Hag’s tactical preferences, allowing him to implement a more well-rounded attacking system.

His raw pace alone would add dynamism to United’s frontline, making them more potent.

United are reportedly looking at making further additions to the squad, namely a goalkeeper, midfielder and centre back.

Urawa Red’s Zion Suzuki and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat have been mentioned by multiple reports as potential targets.

