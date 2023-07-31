Rasmus Højlund “waits for paperwork” confirming transfer



Rasmus Højlund is waiting for the “paperwork”, confirming his blockbuster transfer to Manchester United, to be completed before the forward is able to fly to England, according to Alfredo Pedullà.

The Italian journalist confirms the deal is set to be confirmed officially, with an agreement in principle already existing between United and Atalanta.

A fee worth “£64m, plus a potential £8m in add-ons” has been reported by the BBC, bringing United’s total spending this summer to a minimum of £166.2 million.

United had hoped to strike a deal for less than £60 million but Erik ten Hag’s demand for the striker convinced officials to raise their bid in order to secure a deal, ahead of a lurking Paris Saint-Germain.

Højlund reportedly received a “higher” offer from the French club but still prioritised a move to his boyhood club. The Dane’s excitement at the prospect of the move, and his commitment to ensuring its completion, will be music to the ears of United fans.

Pedullà reports Højlund “didn’t train today” as the Danish striker awaits permission to fly to Manchester to complete the move.

United officials remain hopeful their new striker will join up with the squad by this weekend, enabling Højlund to take part in the club’s remaining pre-season fixtures.

United are set to play Lens on Saturday and Athletic Bilbao on Sunday; two opportunities for Højlund to gain valuable minutes in Erik ten Hag’s system, ahead of the Premier League opening weekend.

United begin the 2023/24 season on Monday 14th August, against Wolves at Old Trafford. This gives the Dane two weeks to acclimatise to his new team mates and begin preparation for life in English football.

Lining up against Wolves at home is the perfect introduction for a new striker, as the Midlands club look set to struggle this season with a number of key players leaving Molineux.

Old Trafford will be sure to provide the warmest of welcomes for their new starlet as well; the Stretford End are long starved of an exicting striker, dependable and deadly in equal measure.

The stage is set for Højlund to announce himself.

