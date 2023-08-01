Real Sociedad could pull the plug on Donny van de Beek transfer due to fitness concerns



Manchester United have plugged key holes in the squad but manager Erik ten Hag wants to improve depth further and for that to happen, a few first-team players need to be offloaded.

One player who is surplus to requirements is Donny van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder has endured a nightmare time since his €39 million move from Ajax back in 2020.

The 26-year-old has started only 23 games in all competitions in three seasons and he has failed to improve his fortunes even under his former Ajax coach.

Donny’s Real Sociedad move in jeopardy

Van de Beek suffered a knee injury last season and ended up missing 38 games. He has since come back and even scored a sensational goal in pre-season against Olympique Lyon.

But following Mason Mount’s acquisition. the Netherlands international is expected to receive even less game time and the player admitted that a move away could be in the pipeline.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that la Liga side Real Sociedad are planning a loan move with an obligation to buy for the versatile midfielder.

But now Mundo Deportivo have reported that la Real are having second thoughts about the deal due to their apprehension regarding the player’s fitness.

That and his wages coupled with United’s asking price means the move “is close to being rejected”. United are reportedly asking for €20 million for his services.

“Real Sociedad continues negotiating to try and get Donny Van de Beek on loan with a purchase option, although this operation is becoming more and more complicated,” the outlet says.

“The main problem with the operation is its cost – what Real would have to pay as wages (even if United pay a part of it) and the amount of the purchase option.

Real Sociedad apprehensive in regard to his fitness

“Donny Van de Beek’s knee does not provide sufficient guarantees until it is thoroughly analyzed. Some Txuri Urdin sources pointed out to MD that the signing of the Dutchman, for all the reasons mentioned, is close to being rejected.”

The apprehension stems form the fact that Sociedad already have players who have emerged from serious injuries and have failed to recapture their previous form.

They need fully-fit players considering they have to contend with close to 50 official matches.

The midfielder is valued at €13million as per Transfermarkt and his United contract is valid until 2025.

He has attracted interest from Premier League sides. a couple of Serie A teams as well as former club Ajax. At this stage of his career, a move away makes the most sense.