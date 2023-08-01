Sofyan Amrabat has rejected Al-Ahli’s higher salary offer, only wants Manchester United move



After being in the managerial hot seat at Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag knows the importance of adding to his squad after what he witnessed in his first season in the Premier League.

United struggled against the big sides away from home while his squad depth let him down on several occasions. That is exactly why despite three signings, the Dutchman is asking for more from the club.

Mason Mount and Andre Onana have plugged two holes in the squad while it is expected that Rasmus Hojlund‘s signing will initially alleviate some of the goalscoring pressure off Marcus Rashford.

United need further additions

But United struggled the most in the absence of Casemiro last season and Scott McTominay has not managed to step up during the three times he was suspended.

The United boss is aware of this and this is why he is targeting another defensive midfielder in the form of Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina.

Both of them know each other from their FC Utrecht days and the Moroccan was a revelation during the Qatar World Cup and for Fiorentina, guiding them to the UEFA Conference League final.

The Serie A side are asking for €30million while the Red Devils were reportedly trying to agree a lower base fee but were planning to include add-ons to satisfy Fiorentina.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli are actively pursuing a deal for the 26-year-old midfielder.

However Alfredo Pedulla, who was spot on with his Hojlund reportage, has indicated that despite offering a higher salary, the player has only eyes for the 20-time English league champions.

Amrabat wants only United

United are waiting to finalise a couple of exits before proceeding with the deal as they need to raise further capital through player sales. Fred and Dean Henderson are likely to leave soon.

“Sofyan Amrabat gave priority to Manchester United. The Arab giants had offered the Moroccan a higher salary.

“But Amrabat has an agreement with Manchester United, the two clubs have already spoken. Now the Red Devils have to seal some exits. But the Moroccan midfielder remains the first name on Ten Hag’s list.”

West Ham have also been credited with interest and United will hopefully wrap up the striker deal and set the ball rolling for the departure of Fred so that they don’t miss out on the Morocco international.