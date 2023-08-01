Three Manchester United stars feature in England’s 6-1 win

Three Manchester United players were in action today as England beat China 6-1 in the final group game of the Women’s World Cup.

Katie Zelem made her major tournament debut as she entered the starting line up for the injured Keira Walsh.

Though she didn’t get an assist or a goal it couldn’t have gone any better for the United skipper.

She finished the game with an 88% pass accuracy, 100% accuracy with her long ball deliveries and winning two thirds of her aerial and ground duels.

The Oldham-born midfielder was praised throughout by commentator and Chelsea manager Emma Hayes for her calmness in that position and strong link up play.

She was also vital in set-piece deliveries, sharing the load with former United teammate Alex Greenwood.

Former Red, Alessia Russo opened the scoring for the Lionesses in the fourth minute, controlling the ball well in the area before slotting it past Zhu.

Another ex-United player, Lauren James, put in a player-of-the-match performance scoring two sublime goals, with a third being ruled out by VAR and getting a hat-trick of assists.

Earps was first called into action in the 53rd minute when a long range shot came in from China that was creeping into the bottom corner.

Earps got down low to push it wide for a corner. The delivery came in and was deemed to be a hand ball by Lucy Bronze, a lengthy VAR check awarded China a lifeline in the form of a penalty.

Earps, who had had little to do, couldn’t save the penalty and it was 3-1.

She would show why she is the best in the world later on though as she pulled off a lovely diving save to her left to deny China a second goal creeping into the bottom corner.

England went on to score a number of fantastic, technically perfect goals with Daly finishing things off by latching on to a cross from Coombs, volleying it past Zhu.

Toone was dropped from the starting line up but entered the fray after 81 minutes, playing with hunger and confidence in the closing stages of a superb match.