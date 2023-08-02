David de Gea’s wage demands putting off potential suitors from pursuing him



David de Gea’s Manchester United contract expired on July 1, 2023, and he has been without a club since.

There has been reported interest in the Spaniard, with Inter Milan and Bayern Munich registering their interest in him, but nothing concrete has been reported.

A big reason why could be his wage demands.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that De Gea’s wage demands have put off Bayern Munich from making an offer for the goalkeeper.

The Bavarian giants were linked him with as part of a “goalkeeping domino” which would have sent Yann Sommer to Inter Milan to replace Andre Onana, who signed for United.

However, the report states that De Gea was on annual terms worth about €15 million at United.

Now, as a free agent and no transfer fees involved, he is still willing to take a pay cut but nothing substantial. Figures no less than €7-8 million/annum have been reported.

Bayern are reportedly reluctant to part with Manuel Neuer, while De Gea’s age is also making it difficult for the Bundesliga champions to commit substantial funds for his wages.

As a result, they will wait for the Spaniard to “revise” his salary demands with time, hoping to conclude a deal on favourable terms.

It seals a big fall from grace for De Gea, who, on his United contract, was the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper.

Not being suited to Erik ten Hag’s style of play, being on huge wages, and becoming increasingly error-prone led to the club having a change of heart.

They reportedly rescinded their offer to the now-free agent, and his eventual departure was confirmed soon after.

It remains to be seen what De Gea’s next club is but for now, it might take a little compromise from his side to seal any deal.

