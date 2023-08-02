Erik ten Hag wants a “powerhouse” striker, unwilling to overburden Rasmus Hojlund in debut season



Before the summer transfer window opened, most people of a Manchester United persuasion would agree that strengthening at the back and up top would be the primary objectives.

Andre Onana arrived in place of David de Gea and he has already impressed with his abilities with the ball at his feet and his shot-stopping.

The Cameroonian has arrived in the Premier League on the back of a Champions League final run with Inter Milan and has already excelled under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Rasmus remains a raw talent

United have also agreed a deal for Rasmus Hojlund with Atalanta and the Dane is currently having a medical and is set to be announced before the RC Lens game at Old Trafford on the weekend.

The 20-year-old played only one season in the Serie A before securing his dream move and despite his obvious potential, the striker remains a raw talent.

That is why, according to Football Transfers, the United boss is reluctant to put too much pressure on his young shoulders in his debut campaign and instead wants to bring in another striker.

However, it will not be easy considering the 20-time English league champions have already exhausted their transfer kitty in the process of acquiring the aforementioned duo and Mason Mount.

The only way to fix this problem is by selling first-team players and even then the plan might not succeed considering the inflated striker market.

“Though there has been talk of Rasmus Hojlund being the club’s focal point of attack next season, which could be the case if the cards don’t fall Man Utd’s way, we have been informed that Ten Hag wants to bring in another striker – a powerhouse No.9 who could be bought with the sales that the club makes.

ETH unwilling to overburden Rasmus in his debut season

“The Dutchman sees Hojlund as more of a versatile attacker and is not willing to put the pressure of being the club’s main goal provider on the 20-year-old next season.”

Ten Hag’s current armoury is short on firepower. Marcus Rashford has not been consistent when playing upfront on his own and prefers playing on the left flank while Anthony Martial‘s poor injury has continued to let him down.

The dream move would be going after Harry Kane but Daniel Levy is reluctant to strengthen a direct rival and his wages and the price Spurs have put on his head would be difficult to match.

Mehdi Taremi could be an option while the likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic are being eyed by other European heavyweights.