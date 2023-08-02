Erik ten Hag wants to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni



Manchester United are interested in signing Aurélien Tchouaméni.

According to Spanish Outlet Sport, Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing the Real Madrid midfielder to Old Trafford.

Despite Madrid’s significant investment in him just last summer, the club is now open to listening to offers for Tchouaméni.

This change in stance is primarily driven by the potential need to make room in their squad for a major signing like Kylian Mbappé or a replacement for Karim Benzema.

This impending move, which would require substantial financial investment, could prompt Real Madrid to consider offloading players to maintain financial stability.

Bayern Munich has shown keen interest in Tchouaméni and has contacted Real Madrid to explore the possibility of negotiating his departure.

Bayern is even open to the option of a loan deal, given Madrid’s current surplus of midfielders.

Thomas Tuchel has expressed the need for a defensive midfielder, and Tchouaméni’s profile fits the bill.

Man United is also in the mix for Tchouaméni’s signature, with manager Erik ten Hag reportedly eager to bring him to Old Trafford.

The club is considering making an economic proposal similar to what Madrid paid for the player a year ago.

This suggests that Ten Hag sees Tchouaméni as a valuable addition to United’s squad, potentially offering qualities that could enhance the team’s midfield dynamics.