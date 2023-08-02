Manchester United are still interested in signing Leon Goretzka



Manchester United are still in the market for a midfielder.

According to Florian Plettenberg, United are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

ManUtd never lost their focus on Leon #Goretzka! Understand the 28 y/o is still on the list of the club. #MUFC ➡️ Goretzka wanted to stay 100 % – but the last ten days have clearly shown that he won’t be a starter under Tuchel for now. Tuchel is planning with Kimmich/Laimer and… pic.twitter.com/KeJh7GdYR0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 2, 2023

Despite the player’s strong desire to stay with his current team, recent developments indicate that his status as a starter under Thomas Tuchel might be uncertain due to tactical considerations.

Tuchel is planning to utilize players like Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer in the midfield while also seeking to bring in a new “holding six” player.

United’s interest in him remains significant, and they could see him as a valuable addition to their team.

Goretzka is a dynamic box-to-box midfielder.

He excels in both the offensive and defensive aspects of the game. His energy, work rate, and ability to cover ground quickly make him an asset in transitions.

Goretzka is capable of making accurate short and long passes. His passing ability could contribute to United’s build-up play, helping to transition the ball from defence to attack effectively.

At 28 years old, Goretzka is in his prime years as a footballer.

He could provide an immediate impact while also offering a few more years of top-level performance.

Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his midfield options and would love to add a player of Goretzka’s quality to the squad.