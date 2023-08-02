Manchester United enter the race to sign Marcos Leonardo



Manchester United have entered the race to sign striker Marcos Leonardo.

He currently plays for Brazilian side Santos.

Despite AS Roma being frontrunners to sign Leonardo, according to Calciomercato, United have emerged as a potential suitor.

Santos has reportedly set a relatively reasonable transfer fee of €15 million, which appears to be an enticing proposition for any interested clubs.

The young striker’s recent success, including five goals in five games at the U-20 World Cup this year, has garnered substantial attention from European clubs.

United’s forward line could benefit from additional depth, and Leonardo’s arrival could provide competition and alternative options for the team’s attacking lineup.

The 20 year old’s impressive goal-scoring record, particularly in youth competitions, suggests a natural knack for finding the back of the net.

This could help boost United’s goal tally, reducing reliance on the likes of Marcus Rashford.

Man United are set to announce the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Leonardo and Hojlund would complement each other, both possessing different strengths.

Acquiring a young and promising striker aligns with United’s tradition of nurturing and developing talent.

Leonardo’s signing could potentially yield substantial returns over the years.

However, it looks like Roma are in the driver’s seat, advancing in negotiations for the Brazillian striker.