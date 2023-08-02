Manchester United may “trump” Liverpool to Romeo Lavia signing



Manchester United may land a significant blow to Liverpool this summer by signing Romeo Lavia, according to reports.

Miguel Delaney contends United could “trump” their bitter rivals to the midfielder’s signature, as Liverpool’s move “falters,” creating an avenue for Old Trafford officials to exploit.

Reports of United’s interest in Lavia was relayed by The Peoples Person yesterday, with Delaney’s words confirming these reports.

Reinforcements in midfield remain a priority for United, with a viable alternative to Casemiro considered an essential this summer.

The continued uncertainty over the futures of Fred and Scott McTominay only fuels this need further. Ten Hag is reportedly content for both players to depart Old Trafford in order to generate funds for more suitable replacements.

Mason Mount has been signed as the first-choice option; part of a midfield triumvirate including Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. Depth behind these players is the desire.

With technically gifted, and positionally versatile, midfielders such as Christian Eriksen and, the recently emergent, Kobbie Mainoo, in the squad already, a midfielder capable of deputising in the defensive midfield role is paramount.

Neither Fred nor McTominay are capable of operating deeper in the midfield, while both lack the requisite technical ability to play further forward in Ten Hag’s new-look system.

Romeo Lavia would not fall foul of the same issues.

The Belgian possesses a potent combination of technical assurance and physical prowess, comfortable on the ball from deep while retaining the positional awareness to provide cover to the defence. He could also play next to Casemiro in tougher games, where greater levels of midfield security are necessary.

Lavia impressed as a mere 19-year old in his first season in English football, performing admirably in an otherwise dysfunctional Southampton team who always looked destined for relegation.

Liverpool have recently sold Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, creating a scarcity of options in that position at the club. Lavia has been reportedly earmarked as the heir to the defensive midfield throne at Anfield.

A successful pursuit of the Belgian by United would, therefore, produce two beneficials results; one, it would strengthen a position of vulnerability at Old Trafford; and two, it would exacerbate a position of weakness at a bitter rival.

