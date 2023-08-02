Manchester United target Harry Kane likely to stay at Tottenham if he is not sold by the start of the season

Manchester United’s priority in this year’s summer window was securing the services of an out-and-out centre forward who could lead the line for them next season.

Erik ten Hag has got his man in the shape of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund who is set to be formally announced as a United player in the coming hours.

Talk of Harry Kane to Old Trafford had dominated the back end of the season and indeed the last few seasons, with the Tottenham striker regularly linked with a move to United.

However, due to the hefty asking price and eye-watering wages Kane would have commanded, United turned their attention elsewhere and the England striker now looks set to miss out on a move to Manchester this summer.

Spurs’ preference to sell Kane to a foreign club appeared to have opened the door to Bayern Munich, who have recently flown to London for formal talks regarding the transfer.

However, the Germans are still short of Spurs’ valuation of Kane, with Daniel Levy demanding £100 million for the player, who only has a year left on his current deal in North London.

The package would see Kane become Bayern’s highest paid player and he is said to be open to the move but according to Sky Sports, a deal will need to be done before the start of the Premier League season if the striker is to make the switch.

“I think he feels, out of respect for Tottenham, and also the new manager Ange Postecoglou, it would be unfair for him to leave once the season has started. It’s almost a deadline of sorting out Kane’s future by the first game of the season, otherwise he stays,” says Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

If Kane does stay at Spurs there is a very real possibility of him leaving for free next summer, which would throw the door open to every top club on the continent.

United’s signing of Hojlund is certainly one for the future as well the present and it would be difficult for United to turn Kane down next season, should he want a move to Old Trafford.

Having a player of such quality and experience would only aid Hojlund’s development as well as ease the goal scoring burden that will be placed on the young man’s shoulders.

Bayern remain hopeful a deal will be done in the coming ten days but if it isn’t, expect United to be on red alert with the potential of getting the England captain next year a very real possibility.