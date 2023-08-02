Manchester United willing to sanction Donny van de Beek’s transfer for £25million



After completing three deals, the focus for Manchester United now is to sell players especially as manager Erik ten Hag wants to improve the squad depth by bringing in a few more players before the window closes.

The midfield is expected to see a few departures with Donny van de Beek considered surplus to requirements. The Dutchman has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford, starting only 23 games in all competitions in three seasons.

Even with his former Ajax coach’s arrival, his fortunes have not improved with the €39million buy from the Dutch giants managing only four starts before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Real Sociedad apprehensive about Donny’s fitness, still in negotiations

So far, quite a few Premier League sides, a couple of Serie A teams and his former club have been credited with having interest.

But recent reports suggested Real Sociedad had entered into negotiations with United.

The Peoples Person had reported that the La Liga side were apprehensive about the deal due to the player’s fitness issues. Despite his pre-season exploits, La Real are still not convinced with the condition of his knee.

That could lead to the deal failing but The Daily Mail have claimed that both clubs remain in negotiations with United holding out for £25million (€29million).

“Van de Beek has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are willing to let him go for around £25m.

“There are concerns from Sociedad about the player’s injury record but they have nevertheless chosen to enter into talks with United about a possible transfer.”

United’s exorbitant asking price a welcome change

United’s asking price coupled with his wages might prove to be a huge stumbling block with Sociedad attempting a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Considering the player’s below-par performances since his Old Trafford move, such a valuation seems to be on the higher side.

It was earlier reported that United would be willing to sell for €20million.

Under Ten Hag, the club has tried to be tough when it comes to selling as seen from the Andreas Pereira, James Garner and Anthony Elanga deals.