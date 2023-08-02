Mason Mount: the story so far at Man United

Following his arrival at Manchester United last month, expectations were high for attacking midfielder Mason Mount, particularly since he had been signed just in time to join his new club on their tour of the United States.

With five pre-season games under his belt, has Mount been as impactful for Man United as fans believed he would be given the immense potential that he exhibited during his four-year tenure at Chelsea?

Prior to his United debut, Mount was described by Erik ten Hag as a technically gifted player with the level of intensity needed to fit into the Dutch manager’s style of play.

“He’s the one that brings extra skills, smartness, also belief and bravery in the game,” Ten Hag explained, before declaring, “I’m sure he will contribute to our high demands.”

Mount’s debut came in United’s 2-0 win against Leeds – a game in which the 24 year old immediately showed his desire to impress.

While he was somewhat absent in front of the goal and fell short with his set pieces, Mount exhibited great energy and physicality.

He won four out of six ground duels, proving to be strong on the ball while making four tackles – the most of both teams. (Stats via Sofascore)

What followed was a 45-minute display in the 1-0 victory over Lyon.

Against the Ligue 1 side, Mount’s passing game was at its peak.

He completed 21 out of his 22 passes for a 95% pass completion rate, while also linking up particularly well with promising youngster Amad Diallo.

Although his set pieces and shooting remained poor, Mount yet again showed the intensity required of a Ten Hag player.

While Mount exhibited little presence during the 2-0 victory against Arsenal, his energy returned to the field during the United’s intense 2-0 loss to Real Madrid.

A powerful yet clean tackle on Madrid midfielder Camavinga to break up a counter-attack and win back possession was a prime example of Mount’s physicality, while he also managed to make some rapid runs forward, putting Los Blancos’ defenders under pressure.

Most impressively, Mount’s passing game was at its peak, with the new signing successfully completing 100% of his passes.

Even during the Red Devils’ disappointing 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund, Mount was one of the strongest links in United’s midfield, completing eight of nine passes in his 29-minute cameo.

With no goal contributions and clearly lacking when it comes to his set pieces and shooting, Mount will need to work on these problem areas if he truly hopes to be considered a crucial player at Old Trafford.

Still, his consistent passing, physicality, and high energy make him a great fit for the Ten Hag system of football at United.

Considering that United captain Bruno Fernandes has praised Mount for his versatility, it’s clear that he is already making an impact at his new club, even if some of his performances have been understated.

Perhaps more time in a United shirt will give Mount the opportunity he needs to truly gel with his teammates and become a highly impactful component of United’s midfield.