Nathan Bishop pictured putting pen to paper on move away from Manchester United



Nathan Bishop is close to a permanent transfer to Sunderland.

The goalkeeper has been pictured putting pen to paper on a contract at the Stadium of Light ahead of a transfer from Manchester United.

✍🏻 Looks like Nathan Bishop is in the building… 📸 @sunderlandafc11 pic.twitter.com/AjcLlSJoO3 — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) August 2, 2023

The prospective deal had been reported by The Peoples Person, but this picture confirms the move.

Bishop had only one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and had been caught in an awkward state of limbo, between the first-team and the U21s. The goalkeeper was a part of the matchday squad four times, but never played a minute, while only playing nine times for the U21s.

Bishop’s role had seemingly been to provide cover for the goalkeeping position in training. A move to the Stadium of Light, with greater chances of competitive football, will therefore be a welcome prospect for the 23-year old.

A “low” fee had reportedly been agreed with add-ons included “should certain clauses be triggered in the future.”

The transfer was delayed, however, as United required Bishop’s presence on their American pre-season tour, given the lack of options in goal for the club.

Bishop endured an unfortunate experience in America as the goalkeeper was responsible for a serious injury to Paul Mullin during the friendly against Wrexham.

Bishop collided with the forward, resulting in a punctured lung and heated arguments between the two clubs in the aftermath of the 3-1 win for Wrexham.

The goalkeeper, evidently distraught by the accidental challenge, still conducted himself commendably after the game; even receiving a kind message from Ryan Reynolds, who was impressed with Bishop’s conduct.

With the tour having reached its conclusion, Bishop was free to continue pursuing his exit from Old Trafford.

He joined the club from Southend in 2020 and spent the 2021/22 season on loan to Macclesfield, playing 53 times as his adopted side reached the League 2 Play-Off Final.

With his role at United increasingly growing smaller, however, it was the right time for a move.

