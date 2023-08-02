

The long-running striker search for Manchester United is about to end.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical tests as a United player, also completing the first part of his media duties.

He said the contract will be signed on Wednesday, paving the way for an official announcement soon after.

Understand Rasmus Højlund has just completed all medical tests and first part of media duties as Manchester United player. Højlund & his camp, leaving Carrington right now as contract will be signed on Wednesday.

It will end a long-running search for a No 9 at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag having to get creative last season and this pre-season.

United have signed the 20-year-old striker for a fee of £60 million upfront, with a potential £12 million to be paid in add-ons, difficult as well as achievable.

The Dane is a highly-rated prospect who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his career.

This time last year, he played for SK Sturm Graz in the Austrian First Division before being snapped up by Atalanta for a fee of around £17 million.

In just one year, the Serie A side has turned a 4x profit on the striker, a testament to Hojlund’s ability, Atalanta’s scouting, as well as United’s confidence in his potential.

With an official announcement on the way, Hojlund could make his debut in one of the two friendly fixtures United have scheduled on back-to-back days.

They play Ligue 1 club RC Lens on August 5 and La Liga’s Athletic Club on August 6.

Like the Wrexham and Real Madrid games, two completely different teams are expected to suit up for these games, so it will be interesting to see which team Hojlund is a part of.

With Anthony Martial returning from injury, Marcus Rashford able to play through the middle, and Jadon Sancho’s False 9 experiment also succeeding to a certain degree, the arrival of Hojlund will arm Ten Hag with multiple options at a position where he had pretty much none last season.

