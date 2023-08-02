Sofyan Amrabat keeps Fiorentina door open as Manchester United wait for outgoings before moving for him



Three signings are done, but the next stage of Manchester United’s transfer window might not be as swift as the club waits for outgoings now.

To that tune, Fabrizio Romano quoted Sofyan Amrabat saying that he doesn’t know “if I’m leaving” and “maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina”.

Amrabat after friendly game: “I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina”. 🇲🇦 🔴 Told there are no changes: Man Utd keep working on Amrabat and want him — but talks are on player side. No bid… yet. 👀 Reports about official bids last week were premature. pic.twitter.com/KGgOOfK3j6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

The Moroccan has been widely reported as the club’s fourth transfer target of the summer.

However, the bid for him hasn’t gone in yet amidst contrasting reports from Italian journalists.

United are reportedly waiting to sell some players and supplement their transfer budget before making a move for the Serie A star.

Erik ten Hag was handed a reported transfer chest of around £120 million due to issues with Financial Fair Play.

With three signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund, United have already spent close to £175 million.

Therefore, further incomings are out of the picture till United sell some players.

Amrabat worked with Ten Hag at FC Utrecht and a backup for Casemiro is on the agenda next for United. A price tag of about £30 million has been quoted for the Moroccan, which would put United’s transfer outlay this summer above the £200 million mark.

The club has already put up many first-teamers for sale, with Fred expected to be the next one out of the door and Eric Bailly following him close behind.

Still, with so much uncertainty over the outgoings, it is arguably wise for Amrabat to keep his options open even though Romano reports that “he wants [Manchester United]”.

It would be a sterling window for the club if they manage to sell the players who are no longer a part of Ten Hag’s plans and use the money to secure Amrabat, but that prospect might be a little into the future.

