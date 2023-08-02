Sofyan Amrabat’s agents travel to Manchester to help close the deal



Manchester United are edging closer to their fourth transfer of the current summer window if reports are to be believed.

It has already been widely reported that Erik ten Hag wants another defensive midfielder and Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina is his preferred choice.

The pair know each other since their FC Utrecht days and both of them share a great rapport with the Moroccan even saying in the past that he owes a great deal to the Dutch manager.

Amrabat to United edging closer

Football Insider have now reported that the player’s entourage have travelled to Manchester in a bid to close the deal.

“Sofyan Amrabat’s agents have travelled to Manchester ahead of a proposed move to Man United, sources have told Football Insider.

“A bid is expected to be lodged immediately, with the asking price set to be around £30million.”

The United manager realised the importance of bringing in another defensive midfielder after seeing his side struggle during Casemiro’s suspension last campaign.

Amrabat was a revelation last season for both club and country, guiding Morocco to a fourth-place finish at the World Cup and taking his club side to the UEFA Conference League final.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli are actively pursuing a deal for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Amrabat desperate for United transfer

But the Morocco international only has eyes for the Red Devils, reportedly rejecting the higher salary offer.

Most reports have indicated that a transfer is very close with the player already agreeing personal terms with only the structure of add-ons left to be agreed.

The likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and even West Ham have been linked with a move for Amrabat.

United are expected to agree a departure for Fred and possibly Donny van de Beek before agreeing a deal for the Moroccan but the signs are all positive at the moment.