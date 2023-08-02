The reasons for delay in Rasmus Hojlund’s official announcement as new unveiling date set



Rasmus Hojlund’s late arrival to England in addition to him missing a few of his pre-signing obligations have forced Manchester United to delay the official announcement of his recruitment.

Last week, United reached an agreement with Atalanta for Hojlund’s transfer after a long period of back and forth during negotiations.

The Red Devils will fork out an initial €70m for the striker. The inclusion of add-ons and performances related bonuses could see the final fee rise to €85m.

Hojlund arrived at Carrington on Tuesday to conduct his medicals and it was expected an announcement was imminent to allow him to play a part against either Lens on Saturday or Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

According to The Manchester Evening News however, supporters will have to wait a bit longer for the 20-year-old’s unveiling.

Luckhurst reports, “The announcement of Rasmus Hojlund’s transfer to Manchester United could be delayed by another three days.”

“It is understood Hojlund, 20, arrived later than planned on Tuesday and United’s schedule surrounding the Dane’s signing has altered. Hojlund flew into Manchester Airport at 4.15pm.”

“Hojlund was due to meet some supporters and conduct activities around his signing today but that was cancelled and United are focusing on his medical..”

Luckhurst insists the move is not in any jeopardy despite the hold up.

United are now expect to confirm the goalscorer’s addition to the ranks during the weekend.

As per MEN, the official announcement could be made around the Old Trafford friendly clash vs. Lens.

Senior United officials believe Hojlund is a “rough diamond” and requires careful nurturing to realize his potential of becoming one of Europe’s deadliest strikers.

Indeed, patience should be extended to the Dane even from fans as he seeks to find his feet in a new environment.

