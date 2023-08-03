Andy Cole makes major donation to kidney research charity



Manchester United icon, Andy Cole, has made a significant contribution to Kidney Research UK, an organization that says it is the largest kidney research charity in the UK.

As the Mirror reports, the former striker has committed £250,000 to go into research on kidney disease.

Cole, who is revered at Old Trafford for his 121 goals and for playing a part in United’s historic 1999 treble win, himself has had a run-in with kidney disease.

In 2017, he needed to have a kidney transplant, after he contracted a virus that led to scarring of one of his kidneys, a condition called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

The ex-England International contracted the airborne virus while away on a trip to Vietnam.

Thankfully, Cole, still just 48, underwent surgery and recovered.

In no small part, he has his nephew, Alexander, to thank, as apparently, it was he who donated a kidney, as All Football have reported.

Cole has now turned his attention to ensuring that other less fortunate people have a chance to beat kidney disease too.

He’s established the Andy Cole Fund with Kidney Research UK, to which he has just committed £250,000.

As he put it:

“Kidney disease is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. We’ve got to make it better for others and research is the answer.

“I’m excited to see what projects we can fund through the Andy Cole Fund Grant Awards to help change the game for kidney patients.”

