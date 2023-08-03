Claims Qatar-backed bid responsible for delays in Manchester United takeover



A Qatar-backed bid spearheaded by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is responsible for the delays being experienced in the Manchester United takeover process according to Ben Jacobs.

Alongside INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sheikh Jassim via his Nine Two investment vehicle is the other principal bidder gearing up to complete a majority takeover of United.

While the Qatari banker wants to buy 100% of the club, Sir Jim has proposed an arrangement that will see him take over the reins at Old Trafford while retaining some of the Glazers as minority shareholders.

The Peoples Person covered a report which explained that contrary to earlier suggestions, the United sale has not been paused and the Glazers remain in negotiations with “multiple parties.”

It could very well be that the American family elect to take up the option of minority investment being offered by companies such as Elliott Management.

Not only would this allow them to still be custodians of the Red Devils, but would also enable them to undertake a refurbishment of Old Trafford and Carrington which are in dire need of upgrades.

According to Jacobs, the takeover is indeed still active but he suggests its protracted nature is being caused by Sheikh Jassim’s camp.

“Groups say they’re waiting for further communication and ready if chosen. Yet counter-suggestions (as we’ve seen throughout) from those close to sellers insist Qatar are in fact behind delays.”

Jacobs further explained that Qatar, unlike other parties, are not ready to proceed if successfully named by the Glazers as preferred buyers.

“Not necessarily a bad thing [Qatar holding up the sale]. It’s just groups argue they have everything in place so want to know if successful. Insiders on selling side maintain Qatar don’t, and that negotiating with multiple parties requires getting all ready to ‘win’ before any decision or green light is given.

“It’s not only about picking the best offer, should the Glazers proceed.”

Jacobs added, “There are also legal and logistical hurdles. Aim has been for a while to get groups as close to finishing line as possible before deciding on a winner.”

As Erik ten Hag’s men prepare to kickstart their Premier League season against Wolves in slightly less than two weeks, the uncertain ownership situation threatens to still cast an overwhelming shadow over on-the pitch affairs.

Unfortunately for fans, a conclusion does not seem to be within sight.

