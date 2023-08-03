David de Gea’s priority is to remain in Europe with Inter Milan and Bayern Munich “open” options



David de Gea’s preference is to advance his career in Europe following an unceremonious exit from Manchester United after 12 years.

De Gea confirmed his departure from United in July after both he and the club mutually agreed to end their time together.

He was technically out of contract at the end of June but there remained a possibility that he could receive an extension that would see him continue as a United player.

However, Erik ten Hag ultimately decided to move him on. Andre Onana was signed to replace him and already, the difference made by the Cameroonian during the pre-season games has been impressive.

Onana has already caught the eye of supporters with his exceptional ability on the ball and excellent distribution.

Weeks after leaving Old Trafford, De Gea is yet to find a new team, although according to Marca, he is not short of suitors.

The Spanish publication reports that the 32-year-old already has multiple offers on the table but his priority is to remain in Europe.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich remain “open” options for the ex-United star.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Serie A outfit would likely move for De Gea if they failed in their efforts to sign Yann Sommer.

Links to Inter seemed to have gone cold until now.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Spain international had contact with Bayern to explore the possibility of making a move to the Allianz Arena.

However, De Gea’s high wage demands are understood to be putting interested suitors off.

As per Marca, the goalkeeper is calm and is currently enjoying time out on vacation with his family and close friends. He is said to be in no rush and “doesn’t seem worried” about his situation.

He is hoping that a top Euro club will meet his demands as the offers he has received so far are not to his liking.

Marca explains that De Gea has two main goals: He does not want to make a mistake regarding his next destination and secondly, he does not want to go to a team to play second fiddle.

The shot stopper is of the opinion that his vast experience and stature almost certainly make him worthy to be a guaranteed starter somewhere.

He is nevertheless not closed to leaving Europe altogether. In this respect, Saudi Arabia is an alternative for the four-time Sir Matt Busby award winner.

De Gea has a proposal from a Saudi club and he knows what he’ll earn if he decides to go that way.

