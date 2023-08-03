David Moyes desperately wants Harry Maguire, Manchester United ask for more than £30m



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be happy with the business conducted by the club so far and before he can proceed with a few more signings, the focus will shift to outgoings.

Quite a few senior stars have been linked with moves away with Harry Maguire being one of the most prominent names.

The Englishman has seen his stock fall dramatically under the Dutch manager, falling down from guaranteed starter to fifth choice in the centre-back pecking order behind even left-back Luke Shaw.

Maguire’s fortunes have fallen under ETH

He has lost his preferred left centre-back slot to Lisandro Martinez and the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes.

While the 30-year-old has been a model professional throughout this difficult spell, maintaining his stance of trying to fight for his place, he knows that his minutes are not going to drastically improve.

Keeping in mind his national team manager’s warning, a move away seems to be the most logical choice. However, United want decent money from any sale after spending £80million for his services back in 2019.

West Ham have already seen a £20million bid rejected but manager David Moyes has still not given up hope and is said to be desperate for the centre-back’s inclusion.

According to The Independent, there has been growing tension at the Hammers with the recruitment team providing long-term options on the table instead of backing the manager.

So far, there is a gap in valuations between both clubs with United knowing fully well that the Hammers are cash-rich after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105million.

“David Moyes is intent on bringing Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse to West Ham for the new season, but it is understood the club’s recruitment team has been attempting to put longer-term options forward.

Moyes desperate for Maguire inclusion

“Moyes, buoyed by bringing in the club’s first trophy for over three decades, feels he should be backed with targets he wants and has specifically named Maguire and Ward-Prowse.

“West Ham would be willing to do the deal for the deposed Manchester United captain if they can get him for £20m, but the Old Trafford club are holding out for north of £30m.”

Considering Maguire still has two years left in his current United deal and he is a prominent member of the England set-up, United should not consider lowball bids for their former captain.

As for Maguire, despite his attempts at trying to win a place in the starting line-up, Ten Hag seems to already have his preferred players in place in defence and if Jonny Evans ends up signing, it will be a further blow to Maguire’s dreams.