“Done and sealed”: Fabrizio Romano confirms Rasmus Hojlund has signed Man United contract



Rasmus Hojlund has already signed his Manchester United contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Last week United reached an agreement with Atalanta for the transfer of Hojlund on an initial €70m fee.

The total package could rise to €85m if all performance-related bonuses are retained.

Hojlund arrived in Manchester on Tuesday to conduct his medical, which he passed.

According to Romano, everything is now “done and sealed”.

Hojlund has put pen to paper on a five-year deal running until 2028 with the option of extending by an extra 12 months. The 20-year-old can now be considered a United player and part of Erik ten Hag’s ranks.

The striker’s official unveiling was however delayed and United are expected to announce him as the most recent arrival at Old Trafford on Saturday just before the Lens game. This is also confirmed by Romano.

A report covered by The Peoples Person detailed that delays in presenting Hojlund were occasioned by hold-ups during his travel from Italy and the cancelling of some of his pre-signing media obligations.

It’s still unclear whether he will feature for the Red Devils over the weekend, with Ten Hag’s men also set to clash against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

From United’s perspective, the huge positive is that they’ve secured the services of a decent and promising striker before the start of the new Premier League season which is just around the corner.

During the United States tour, Ten Hag repeatedly highlighted the team’s failure to finish clear-cut goalscoring opportunities as a massive problem that needs to be addressed.

In Hojlund, the United boss has someone who certainly has no trouble in finding the back of the net.