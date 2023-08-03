Fabrizio Romano backtracks; claims that Sofyan Amrabat only wants Manchester United transfer

Fabrizio Romano indirectly admitted that his report yesterday on Sofyan Amrabat remaining open to staying at Florentina was inaccurate, with the journalist claiming this morning that the midfielder is indeed determined to secure a move to Manchester United.

“Sofyan Amrabat has no doubts: he said yes to Manchester United, he wants the move since first talks in June despite rich Saudi bids,” Romano reported this morning, even calling his quotes from the player “fake”.

Yesterday, the journalist claimed that Amrabat revealed after a pre-season friendly that he was still open to remaining at Fiorentina, adding that last week’s reports on official bids for the Moroccan midfielder were also inaccurate.

One consistency across Romano’s reports is that Man United are intent on signing Amrabat, with the club reportedly looking to offload either Fred or Donny van de Beek to raise funds before launching an official bid for the 26 year old.

In return, Amrabat appears set on joining United, with The Peoples Person reporting that Amrabat rejected a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, which also included a salary boost, due to his desire to play at Old Trafford.

Amrabat is believed to have agreed to personal terms with United last week, which included the player’s salary in principle.

Furthermore, the player’s entourage had reportedly flown out to Manchester yesterday in an effort to advance the deal.

If reports are to be believed of United’s need to offload Fred or Van de Beek before launching a bid for Amrabat, the Red Devils could be edging closer to getting the deal for the Fiorentina midfielder done.

Fred is believed to be keen on a transfer to Galatasaray, with discussions between the Turkish club and United already underway.

A bid in the range of €10 million to €20 million is expected for Fred.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be “pushing” United to get a deal done for Amrabat, expressing confidence in the abilities of the player that he previously coached at FC Utrecht.

Amrabat enjoyed a breakout campaign with Fiorentina last season, while also turning heads with his impactful performance at the World Cup last November, where he guided Morocco to the semifinals.