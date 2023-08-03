Fred’s move from Manchester United to Galatasary in jeopardy



Fred’s proposed move from Manchester United to Galatasary is on standby after complications during negotiations between the clubs.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Brazil midfielder had agreed to make the move, leaving United to wait on a bid from the Turkish Super Lig champions.

The waiting game left tensions to grow between officials of both clubs, although a deal still apeared to be likely.

Now, however, it seems in jeopardy with Galatasary apparently unwilling to stretch to the £8m that United were expecting for Fred.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are looking elsewhere as they seek midfield reinforcement.

The Turkish giants have turned their attentions to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as they look to shop around.

Discussions have taken place over the feasibility of a deal, although no agreement has been reached.

A deal for Fred could yet transpire should none be forthcoming, with Romano describing a transfer for the Brazilian to Galatasary as being “on standby”.

Galatasaray are now considering Tanguy Ndombele as an option for the midfield. Discussions took place to be informed on conditions of the deal. 🟡🔴 Fred deal looks complicated for Gala, no agreement and currently in stand-by. pic.twitter.com/a9mFdrdXBm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

And Erik ten Hag will certainly be hoping it does. The squad remains in need of improvement and – while £8m would not stretch far by itself – Fred’s wages are significant.

The midfielder reportedly takes home as much as £130,000-a-week, cash which could be used to lessen the burden on club finances.

With the new Financial Sustainability Regulations in effect, clubs must be cautious to monitor their spending in order to avoid sanctions.

For the manager, the focus will be on strengthening his squad as much as possible in order to challenge for silverware, with further additions hinging on departures such as those of Fred.