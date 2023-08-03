Goncalo Ramos was Manchester United’s backup option to Rasmus Hojlund



The striker merry-go-round in this transfer market has finally started picking pace with Manchester United’s signing of Rasmus Hojlund and new details are emerging now.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Goncalo Ramos, on his way to Paris Saint-Germain, was United’s backup option in case the club failed to get the Hojlund deal over the line.

Told Gonçalo Ramos was backup option in Manchester United list with Højlund as priority… and he’s now joining PSG, deal at final stages 🔴🔵🇵🇹 #PSG Details expected to be fixed today then it will be done for €80m package. Luis Campos already wanted Ramos one year ago. pic.twitter.com/wz6TiYFvTI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

It comes as a contrast to a recent report which said United had bid for the Portuguese striker before moving on to Hojlund.

Ramos was a hot commodity this summer after scoring 27 and assisting 12 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions last season.

United were credited with a long-standing interest in the hitman but SL Benfica’s asking price was reportedly putting off potential suitors.

However, Romano’s report proves that United had always wanted Hojlund as their priority target.

The club recently agreed a deal for the Danish prodigy worth £60 million upfront and further in add-ons, both achievable and difficult.

He has completed his medical at the club and his signing might be announced near the friendly fixture against RC Lens on August 5.

Ramos and Hojlund were the two major dominos in this year’s striker market, with Randal Kolo Muani and Harry Kane being the other two.

PSG also bid for Hojlund but the 20-year-old’s priority was always a move to Old Trafford instead. Therefore, it is clear that Goncalo Ramos was the French champions’ backup option as well.

For their part, United will be happy to have got the deal secured for their priority target, while Ramos’ stats indicate that he is also a good backup option for PSG.

It continues the positive trend of United locking up deals for their priority target at every position, having previously secured Mason Mount and Andre Onana amid interest in those players from other teams.

