Ipswich Town set to rival Sheffield United for ex-Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe



Ipswich Town are prepared to make a move for former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which stated that Sheffield United were the club most advanced in the race to sign Tuanzebe, who was released by United in June.

Following the expiry of his contract, the Red Devils decided to let their academy graduate leave Old Trafford.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom came out and publicly admitted that his side are exploring the signing of Tuanzebe.

But according to TEAMtalk, Ipswich Town are also admirers of the defender and are are poised to swoop for him.

The Championship outfit have a slight advantage over the Blades in the form of their manager, Kieran McKenna.

McKenna was of course a key member of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s coaching staff during the Norwegian’s tenure at United.

While at the Theatre of Dreams, McKenna also worked with Tuanzebe.

TEAMtalk explains, “They [Ipswich Town] hope the presence of McKenna could be enough to persuade the once-capped former England U21 defender to make the move to Portman Road.”

The DR Congo born star is viewed by the Tractor Boys as the perfect player to slot into their backline and shore it up.

Neither club will pay a transfer fee as Tuanzebe is a free agent.

The final decision regarding his next destination of course rests with the 25-year-old. He will have to weigh the merits of playing once more under the familiar stewardship of McKenna against the benefits of plying his trade in the Premier League in Sheffield United’s colours.

