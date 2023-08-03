Luton Town favourites to win the loan race for in-demand Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri



Apart from incomings, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs to take a call on the futures of a number of promising academy graduates.

The likes of Amad Diallo, Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri all excelled on loan in the Championship last term but they would ideally want to either stay as part of the first team or go out on loan, this time to a Premier League side.

Hannibal was impressive against Wrexham and played against Leeds and Olympique Lyon as well but was not utilised in the big games against Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Hannibal needs a PL loan next

The United academy graduate can play as the central midfielder as well as further forward as the attacking midfielder, however considering the options at Ten Hag’s disposal, Hannibal’s chances of breaking through appear minimal.

The arrival of Mason Mount has done the Tunisian’s chances of breaking into the first-team even more harm and the best thing now is to find the correct loan outfit.

As per Tunisian journalist Mahmoud Missaoui, multiple clubs around Europe have expressed their interest in acquiring the 20-year-old’s services on loan.

UPDATE – EXCLU🚨:

▫️Monaco s’est renseigné sur Hannibal Mejbri mais la direction de MU n’a pas donné suite.

▫️Luton Town est la destination la plus proche.

▫️Feyenoord Rotterdam et Rennes sont en contact avec l’entourage du joueur.

▫️Wolverhampton et Leicester suivent la… https://t.co/9HQU0vHgVF — Mahmoud Missaoui (@Mahmoudmissaou2) August 2, 2023

However, United would like the Tunisian international to stay in England, preferably in the Premier League with new boys Luton Town the favourites to win the race.

“Monaco inquired about Hannibal Mejbri but the management of Manchester United did not follow up. Luton Town is the preferred destination.

Top sides express interest, Luton current favourites

“Feyenoord and Rennes are also in contact with the player’s entourage. Wolverhampton and Leicester are following the player’s situation too.”

No final decision has been taken yet but it makes more sense for the midfielder to go to Luton rather than Wolves as he is likely to receive more game time at Kenilworth Road.

Playing in the Premier League would be the perfect next step for the young midfielder who had displayed his combative side during last season’s loan at Birmingham City.

The starlet’s United deal ends next season with the club holding the option of adding another year to it. Ideally United should extend Hannibal’s contract before sending him out on loan.