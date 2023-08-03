Man United yet to make final decision about Brandon Williams amidst heavy Leeds United interest



Manchester United are yet to make a final decision regarding the future of Brandon Williams.

It recently came to light that Williams is the subject of interest from Leeds United.

Manager of the Yorkshire club Daniel Farke, is keen for a re-union with the Carrington academy graduate, who he coached at Norwich during the 2019/20 season.

At Carrow Road, Williams featured 29 times under two coaches – Farke and Dean Smith.

The Canaries suffered relegation that term.

Jacque Talbot indicates that amidst overtures from Leeds for the United defender, the Red Devils are still undecided about what to do.

The 22-year-old had a decent pre-season tour in the United States.

As per Talbot, nothing is advanced between Leeds and Williams. A potential transfer is still very much in its early stages.

United’s full focus at the moment is on making permanent deals as they seek to raise funds to get a deal for Sofyan Amrabat over the line.

The Fiorentina man is now Ten Hag’s priority following the acquisition of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, whose official unveiling is imminent.

Last campaign, Williams managed only one appearance for United.

He is in the last year of his contract at the Theatre of Dreams and unless something drastic happens, an extension is highly unlikely.

Williams currently earns around £53,000 per week.

The 20-time English champions are stacked with options in the full-back positions. Luke Shaw‘s undisputed deputy is Tyrell Malacia and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot battling it out to be the starting right-back, Williams may struggle for minutes, especially as Ten Hag has shown an inclination to bring young talent through.

A parting of the ways makes the most sense for all parties involved.

