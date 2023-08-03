Manchester United abandoned a deal for Josko Gvardiol in favour of signing Lisandro Martinez



Manchester United considered making a move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol last summer before abandoning their pursuit in favour of signing Lisandro Martinez.

A year ago, United secured Martinez’s services for £56.7 million from Ajax.

Erik ten Hag initially wanted Jurrien Timber but the Netherlands international was hesitant to make the switch to Old Trafford with the Qatar World Cup just months away.

Timber feared he would not get significant first team minutes at United. He completed a move to Arsenal a few weeks ago.

Ten Hag turned his attention to Martinez and the rest is history. The Argentine rapidly became a fan favourite with the Old Trafford faithful.

He also won the World Cup with the Albiceleste in what was a fairytale year for him.

However according to The Times, things could have turned out very differently considering the Red Devils were also in for Gvardiol.

The Croatian is set to move to Manchester City in a mega £77.6 million transfer after Pep Guardiola’s side reached an agreement with Leipzig.

Paul Hirst reports that United flirted with the idea of signing Gvardiol and the player was even on Ten Hag’s centre-back wishlist.

The Dutchman eventually elected to instead table a bid for Martinez.

No matter how Gvardiol fares at the Etihad, United fans will be pleased that Martinez was secured in his place.

To say the 25-year-old has transformed the club’s fortunes at the back would be an understatement. Now that Andre Onana has been added to the ranks, United will only become more organized and solid.

